BARC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 20 Driver and Sub Officer posts on barc.gov.in

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Driver and Sub Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BARC on barc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization.

Candidates who do not possess the requisite educational qualification/experience as on the closing date of receipt of application will not be eligible and need not apply. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Driver-cum-Pump-Operator-cum-Fireman 16 Posts Sub Officer 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

• Driver-cum-Pump-Operator-cum-Fireman: HSC, 10+2 (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50 percent of marks + valid heavy vehicle driving license with minimum one year driving experience + certificate course in fire fighting equipment such as Fire Fighting equipments such as Fire Extinguisher etc. from the State Fire Training Centres.

• Sub Officer: HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks plus passed Sub Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College. Persons having valid Heavy Vehicle driving Licence.

Other Details

Candidates working under the Central / State Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous Bodies etc., should submit their application routed through proper channel to Administrative Officer-III, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, P. B. No.1, Yelwal PO , Mysuru – 571 130.

Detailed Notification Here