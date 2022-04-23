Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 266 Stipendiary Trainee and other posts

BARC to recruit candidates for Stipendiary Trainee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC Nuclear Recycle Board on nrbapply.formflix.com.
BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 266 Stipendiary Trainee and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 11:24 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Stipendiary Trainee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC Nuclear Recycle Board on nrbapply.formflix.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 266 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: 71 Posts
  • Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: 189 Posts
  • Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): 1 Post
  • Technician/B (Library Science): 1 Post
  • Technician/B (Rigger): 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit given in the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam, Skill Test and Interview for different posts. The written exam will be conducted at Mumbai and Chennai. The skill test and interview will be conducted in Mumbai. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 150 for posts Nos. 1.1 to 1.7 and 100/- for posts nos. 2.1 to 2.11. Fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC/ST, PWD and Women category and Ex-Serviceman. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BARC. 

