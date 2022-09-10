BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 Technical Officer and other posts

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC on barc.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, September 10 and will close on September 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Medical /Scientific Officer: 15 Posts

Technical Officer-C: 35 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of performance in personal interview. In case, the response is more, this Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting screening test of the eligible candidates. The decision of the Research Centre will be final and binding.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/-. The application fees should paid through online mode. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances and cannot be held in reserve for any other recruitment.

