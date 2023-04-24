BARC Recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 4374 posts at barc.gov.in

Department of Atomic Energy Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has commenced the application process for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer/C, Scientific Assistant/B, Technician/B, and Stipendiary Trainee. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 22. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at barc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4374 vacancies of which 212 vacancies will be filled through direct recruitment and 4162 vacancies will be filled under the Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee).

The application fee for the position of Technical Officer/C is ₹500, Scientific Assistant/B is ₹150, and Technician/B is Rs100.

The application price for Stipendiary Trainee Category I is Rs150, whereas the fee for Category II is ₹100.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at barc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the recruitment

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

