BARC Recruitment through GATE 2022: Registration date for Group A posts extended

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has extended the registration date for Group A through GATE 2022 score. The last date to apply has been extended till February 21, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the same can do it through the official site of BARC on barconlineexam.in. This recruitment drive will fill up Scientific Officers in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Detailed Notification, the online exam slot booking will be available from March 4 to March 18, 2022, and the online exam will be conducted from April 7 to April 13, 2022. The last date for candidates to upload their GATE score is till April 13, 2022. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

BARC Recruitment through GATE 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of BARC Online on barconlineexam.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹500/- for male applicants belonging to General and OBC categories Dependents of those who died in the riots of 1984 (Dep 1984), Persons domiciled in Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir State from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989 (Dom Kashmir).