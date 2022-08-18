BCECEB to recruit 1511 Senior Resident/ Tutor posts, details here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Resident/ Tutor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BCECE on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on August 19 and will end on September 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1511 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification available on Detailed Notification here. The age limit of the candidate should be below 37 years of age for male candidates, 40 years for OBC category and female candidates, SC/ST category candidates is 42 years.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹2250/- for Unreserved (UR) / EWS / EBC / BC / SC / ST / DQ category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BCECEB.

