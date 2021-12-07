BCPL invites applications to offer apprenticeship; check details

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has invited applications to offer apprenticeship. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of the BCPL till December 20. “Since this training is governed under Apprentice Act, 1961 as amended from time to time, there will be no further extension/employment after completion of the apprenticeship training,” the BCPL has informed candidates.

BCPL apprenticeship 2021: Vacancy details

Graduate Apprentices (mechanical): 20 posts

Graduate Apprentices (chemical): 20 posts

Graduate Apprentices (electrical): 15 posts

Graduate Apprentices (instrumentation): 18 posts

Graduate Apprentices (telecom): 3 posts

Graduate Apprentices (computer science): 3 posts

Graduate Apprentices (civil): 5 posts

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (mechanical): 9 posts

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (chemical): 10 posts

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (electrical): 8 posts

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (modern office management): 10 posts

After selection, graduate apprentices would receive ₹9000 per month stipend and technician apprentices would receive ₹8000 per month.

The apprenticeship training would be for one year.

Only those candidates who have obtained degree or diploma in 2019, 2020, and 2021 are eligible to apply.

Candidates must enrol at NATS portal.

“The eligibility, stipend and reservation for SC/ST/OBC & PwBD in the apprenticeship training is as per the Apprenticeship Act-1961 and amended from time to time. Pool of the candidates will be drawn from the NATS portal on merit basis i.e. based on the total marks secured in degree/diploma in the respective discipline,” the official notification reads.

