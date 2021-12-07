Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BCPL invites applications to offer apprenticeship; check details
employment news

BCPL invites applications to offer apprenticeship; check details

BCPL) has invited applications till December 20 to offer apprenticeship.
BCPL invites applications to offer apprenticeship; check details
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has invited applications to offer apprenticeship. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of the BCPL till December 20. “Since this training is governed under Apprentice Act, 1961 as amended from time to time, there will be no further extension/employment after completion of the apprenticeship training,” the BCPL has informed candidates.

Apply Online

BCPL apprenticeship 2021: Vacancy details

  • Graduate Apprentices (mechanical): 20 posts
  • Graduate Apprentices (chemical): 20 posts
  • Graduate Apprentices (electrical): 15 posts
  • Graduate Apprentices (instrumentation): 18 posts
  • Graduate Apprentices (telecom): 3 posts
  • Graduate Apprentices (computer science): 3 posts
  • Graduate Apprentices (civil): 5 posts
  • Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (mechanical): 9 posts
  • Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (chemical): 10 posts
  • Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (electrical): 8 posts
  • Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices (modern office management): 10 posts

After selection, graduate apprentices would receive 9000 per month stipend and technician apprentices would receive 8000 per month.

The apprenticeship training would be for one year.

Only those candidates who have obtained degree or diploma in 2019, 2020, and 2021 are eligible to apply.

Candidates must enrol at NATS portal.

“The eligibility, stipend and reservation for SC/ST/OBC & PwBD in the apprenticeship training is as per the Apprenticeship Act-1961 and amended from time to time. Pool of the candidates will be drawn from the NATS portal on merit basis i.e. based on the total marks secured in degree/diploma in the respective discipline,” the official notification reads.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive apprentice
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP