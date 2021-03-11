Home / Education / Employment News / BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified
employment news

BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified

BDL Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:31 PM IST
BDL Recruitment 2021.

BDL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer and Project Officer on its official website. The online application process will begin on March 12, 2021.

After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which, 55 vacancies are for Project Engineer, and 15 for Project Officer.

Candidates applying for the positions must possess a B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech/CA/ICWA/B.Sc/MBA/PG Diploma/MSW qualifications.

Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of 300. The SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the registration fee.

"For further details or any clarifications, please feel free to e-mail us at: hrcorp-careers@bdl-india.in. Please note that no other form of communication will be entertained including telephone calls, conventional mail, fax, etc," reads the official notification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

bharat dynamics limited project engineer job notification
