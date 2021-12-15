BECIL announces to recruit 5 medical lab technologists

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to recruit 5 medical lab technologists in government hospitals in Delhi NCR on contract. The application forms are available on the official website of the BECIL and candidates can apply latest by December 25.

Candidates with B.Sc. (MLT) from a government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field are eligible to apply for the job.

“Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully,” the BECIL has said.

Details of the selection process whether written exam, interview or other mode will be intimated to candidates. “No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection,” candidates have been informed.

After selection candidates will be receive ₹21,970 monthly remuneration.

