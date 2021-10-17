Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL invites job applications from graduates, others; check vacancy details
employment news

BECIL invites job applications from graduates, others; check vacancy details

BECIL has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates and others to fill vacancies in various posts on contract.
BECIL invites job applications from graduates, others; check vacancy details(HT file)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates and others to fill vacancies in various posts on contract. Vacancies are available in Sr. PHP Developer cum Project Leader, Sr. Mobile Application Developer, Social Media Executive, Graphic Designer and Technical Assistant posts.  

After selection candidates will be posted at National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), New Delhi and Press Information Bureau and its regional office.

The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the BECIL and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 31. 

Apply Online

Regarding the selection process, the BECIL has said, “Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. Written exam / Interview will be conducted at the offices for which the candidate is applying for.”

“Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully,” the BECIL has said.

RELATED STORIES

BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Sr. PHP Developer cum Project Leader: 1 post
  • Sr. Mobile Application Developer: 1 post
  • Social Media Executive: 3 posts
  • Graphic Designer: 2 posts
  • Technical Assistant: 1 post

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment becil
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UGC-DAE CSR notifies jobs for graduates, diploma candidates, others

JKPSC assistant professor application editing facility extended 

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021 for 95 junior technician, other posts

DRDO-Advanced Systems Laboratory offers trade apprenticeship
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP