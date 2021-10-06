BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 103 vacancies till October 7

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL will close down the application process for Handyman/ Loader, Data Entry operator, supervisor, and other posts on October 7. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can check the notification on the official website of BECIL at www.becil.com and apply online.

BECIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Handyman/ Loader-67; Data Entry Operator-7; Supervisor-20; Sr. Supervisor-9

BECIL recruitment 2021 age limit: For the post of Handyman/Loader, the maximum age to apply is 45 years. The maximum age requirement for Data Entry Operators and Supervisors is 30 years. For the post of Sr. Supervisor, the maximum age limit is 35 years.

BECIL recruitment 2021 application fee:

The application fee is ₹750 for the candidates from General, OBC, women, and Ex-Serviceman. Candidates from the SC/ST and EWS/PH have to pay Rs. 450 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

BECIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com

Click on the career tab

Read the advertisement and click on the given link in the advertisement

Register yourself

Enter all the required details

Upload Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate

scanned Images

Pay the application fee

Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of application form

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here