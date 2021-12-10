BECIL recruitment 2021: Apply for sample collector, lab attendant & other posts

BECIL recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of analyst, sample collector, lab attendant, junior technical officer and contigent driver on contract basis. Eligible candidates, who want to apply for these posts, need to mail their CVs in prescribed format to hr.bengaluru@becil.com on or before 23rd December 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 5 posts of analyst, 2 posts of sample collector, 1 post of junior technical officer (EP) MPEDA, 1 post of contigent driver on contract basis for deployment at various locations of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) QC Lab/ELISA Labs.

Educational qualification for analyst:

Candidates should have the degree of M.Sc in Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry/Physical Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry/Applied Chemistry Pharmaceutical chemistry /Hydro Chemistry/Bio Analytical Science/Bio Chemistry/Industrial Biotechnology/Biotechnology. (Fulltime course from a recognised university.

Educational qualification for sample collector:

Candidates should have the bachelor degree (Full time course from a Recognized University).

Educational qualification for lab attendant:

Candidates should have passed class 10th.

Educational qualification for junior technical officer (EP)MPEDA:

Candidates should have the degree of masters in fisheries science or equivalent.

Educational qualification for contigent driver:

Candidates should have passed class 8th and have light motor vehicle driving license with badge sound health /eye test certificate.

(Check detailed notifications for details regarding qualification)

Selection process:

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of application & curriculum vitae evaluation, supportive documents verification, written test and personal interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for online/ offline interview.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications carefully before applying: