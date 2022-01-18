Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Investigator & Supervisor posts
employment news

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Investigator & Supervisor posts

BECIL will recruit candidates for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. 
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Investigator & Supervisor posts(HT File)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 25, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organization. 

The application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com no other mode will be accepted. Read below to check eligibility, vacancy details, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Investigator: 350 Posts
  • Supervisors: 150 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

  • Investigator: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers.
  • Supervisors: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers.

The age limit for both the posts should not be more than 50 years. 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interviews. Interviews will be conducted for screening and final selection. However, in case it is felt that a written exam is to be conducted the same shall be informed to the applicants. In case a written exam is conducted it can be either online or offline.

RELATED STORIES

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees should be 500/- for the general, OBC, and Ex-Servicemen category, 350 for SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP