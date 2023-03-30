Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2023 02:54 PM IST

BECIL will recruit candidates for DEO, Radiographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates for DEO, Radiographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 155 DEO, Radiographer & other posts at becil.com(HT File)

This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Data Entry Operator: 50 posts
  • Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10 posts
  • Patient Care Coordinator: 25 posts
  • Radiographer: 50 posts
  • Medical Lab Technologist: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone.

Application Fees

  • General - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • OBC - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • SC/ST - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Women - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • EWS/PH - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

