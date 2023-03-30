Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates for DEO, Radiographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 155 DEO, Radiographer & other posts at becil.com(HT File)

This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator: 50 posts

Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10 posts

Patient Care Coordinator: 25 posts

Radiographer: 50 posts

Medical Lab Technologist: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone.

Application Fees

General - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

