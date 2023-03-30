BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 155 DEO, Radiographer & other posts at becil.com
BECIL will recruit candidates for DEO, Radiographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates for DEO, Radiographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.
This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Data Entry Operator: 50 posts
- Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10 posts
- Patient Care Coordinator: 25 posts
- Radiographer: 50 posts
- Medical Lab Technologist: 20 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone.
Application Fees
- General - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics