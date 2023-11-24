BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Monitor posts till December 6
BECIL invites applications for 25 Monitor vacancies, apply online before December 6.
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited the application process for 25 vacancies of Monitor. The application process started on November 23 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.becil.com.
BECIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Monitor.
BECIL recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women/and other categories must pay a fee of ₹885, while candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category must pay ₹531.
BECIL recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should be Graduate in any discipline. Candidates should have Proficiency in Computers with knowledge of the Language Concerned. Candidates should have One year experience in the field of Media / News.
BECIL Monitor posts recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website www.becil.com
Next, click on the Careers page
Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference