BECIL Recruitment: Last date to apply for paramedical, other posts in Delhi-NCR

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limiter (BECIL) is going to close today the online registration process for 110 vacancies of paramedical staff and other posts (on outsource basis) for a central government hospital in Delhi-NCR. Eligible candidates can check details of post-wise vacancies below and apply for it on the website becil.com.

Vacancy details:

Post 1: Junior Physiotherapist: 1 vacancy

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for paramedical, other posts in Delhi-NCR(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Required educational qualification: Intermediate education in Science, followed by a degree in Physiotherapy.

Salary: ₹25,000 per month.

Post 2: Multitasking staff (MTS): 18 vacancies

Qualification and experience: Matriculation (Class 10) from a recognized board/institution. Preference will be given to experienced candidates but freshers can also apply.

Salary: ₹18,486 per month.

Post 3: DEO: 28 vacancies

Essential qualification & experience: At least Class 12 pass. In addition, candidates need to be conversant with computer packages such as Windows Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any government or recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of computer and internet/E-mail is required. Further, they must have the typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes in English.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month.

Post 4: Technologist (OT): 8 vacancies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Educational qualification: BSc in Anesthesia and Operation Theatre Technologist) or BSc OT Technologist /BSc Anesthesia Technology from a recognized University/Institute is required.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

Post 5: PCM: 1 vacancy

Educational qualification and experiance: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University. They need to also have experience of at least 1 year in a hospital.

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years old on the date of joining.

Salary: ₹30,000 per month.

Post 6: EMT: 36 vacancies

Qualification: Candidates need to have EMT-Basic/EMT-Advanced certification from institutes approved by Health Sector Skill Council under the National Skill Development Programme or pre-Hospital Trauma Technician qualification from institutes approved by the Directorate General of Health Services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salary: ₹22,516 per month.

Post 7: Driver: 4 vacancies

Qualification and experience: Candidates need to be Class 10 pass, possess a valid driving license and knowledge of motor mechanism. Work experiance of 3 years is required.

Salary: Rs.22,516 per month.

Post 8: MLT: 8 vacancies

Qualification and experiance required: Applicants need to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists /Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) with two year of experience in the relevant field.

Salary: ₹24,440 per month.

Post 9: PCC: 3 vacancies

Qualification and experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field is required. They also need at least one year of experience in a hospital. Candidates should not be more than 35 years on the date of joining.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salary: ₹24,440 per month.

Post 10: Radiographer: 2 vacancies

Qualification: BSc Hons in Radiography or BSc in Radiography in a three years course is required.

Salary: Rs.25,000 per month.

Post 11: Lab Attendant: 1 vacancy

Qualification: Class 12th pass (Science) with 2 years of experience of lab as a Lab Attendant.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month.

For notification, click here.