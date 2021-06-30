Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BECIL to recruit social media executives for PIB regional offices

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to recruit Social Media Executives, on contract basis, for Press Information Bureau (PIB) regional offices in Mumbai and Goa.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to recruit Social Media Executives, on contract basis, for Press Information Bureau (PIB) regional offices in Mumbai and Goa. The application forms are available on the official website of the BECIL and the deadline for submission of the application forms is July 15.

“Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection,” BECIL has notified.

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS and PH categories is 450; for others the application fee is 750.

Candidates having bachelor’s degree in mass communication, good communication skills in English and local language, versatile in using the Internet, MS Word, Excel, Graphic Designing and having typing knowledge of regional language are eligible for this post. Candidate should be conversant with working on social media platforms such and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and should have two years work experience.

After selection candidates would receive a consolidated pay of 36,000 per month.

becil becil recruitment
