Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 340 posts in the organisation. BEL India Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 340 posts at bel-india.in, link here

The registration process begins on October 24 and will end on November 14, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Probationary Engineer (Electronics) in EII Grade: 175 posts

2. Probationary Engineer (Mechanical) in EII Grade: 109 posts

3. Probationary Engineer (Computer Science) in E-II Grade: 42 posts

4. Probationary Engineer (Electrical) in E-II Grade: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection of candidates will comprise shortlisting of candidates and a computer-based test. The minimum qualifying marks are 35% for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates in both the computer-based test and interview separately.

Selection will be based on the candidate's performance in both the computer-based test and the interview. The weightage for the computer-based test is 85 marks, and the interview is 15 marks.