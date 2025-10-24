Edit Profile
    BEL India Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 340 posts at bel-india.in, link here

    BEL India will recruit for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bel-india.in. 

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 11:49 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 340 posts in the organisation.

    BEL India Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 340 posts at bel-india.in, link here

    The registration process begins on October 24 and will end on November 14, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Vacancy Details

    1. Probationary Engineer (Electronics) in EII Grade: 175 posts

    2. Probationary Engineer (Mechanical) in EII Grade: 109 posts

    3. Probationary Engineer (Computer Science) in E-II Grade: 42 posts

    4. Probationary Engineer (Electrical) in E-II Grade: 14 posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

    Selection Process

    The selection of candidates will comprise shortlisting of candidates and a computer-based test. The minimum qualifying marks are 35% for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates in both the computer-based test and interview separately.

    Selection will be based on the candidate's performance in both the computer-based test and the interview. The weightage for the computer-based test is 85 marks, and the interview is 15 marks.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 1180/- for GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category . Application fee once paid will not be refunded by the Company/ Bank to the applicants. Non-receipt of the application fee for UR/EWS & OBC (NCL) candidates will lead to rejection of application. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

    Direct link to apply here

