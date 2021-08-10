BEL invites applications to select graduate engineer apprentices

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to engage 50 Graduate Engineering apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one year apprenticeship training.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to engage 50 Graduate Engineering apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one year apprenticeship training. The application forms are available on the official website bel-india.in. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 29.

Apprenticeship is being offered in mechanical, computer science, electronics and civil engineering disciplines.

BEL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Mechanical engineering: 20 posts

Computer Science engineering: 10 posts

Electronics engineering: 10 posts

Civil Engineering: 10 posts

After selection, candidates will receive 11,110 monthly stipend.

"The candidate must have passed their BE/B.Tech course in above mentioned engineering branches recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30/11/2018. Maximum age should be 25 years or less on 30/11/2021. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates," BEL India has informed candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of final percentage of marks obtained in BE/B.Tech degree.

