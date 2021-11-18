Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Senior Engineer and Deputy Manager posts

BEL to recruit candidates for Senior Engineer and Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Engineer and Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 8, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the post should be willing to relocate to the place mentioned in the Detailed Notification. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Senior Engineer E-III: 10 Posts
  • Deputy Manager E-IV: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Senior Engineer E-III: Full time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering/Mechatronics/Computer Sc/Mechanical/Mechatronics.

Deputy Manager E-IV: Full time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engg.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test for shortlisted candidates followed by an interview. The details of the Written Test/Interview will be intimated in due course. The written test Centre will be in Bangalore.

RELATED STORIES

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs. 750/- towards application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch). SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted to pay the application fees.

Topics
sarkari naukri
