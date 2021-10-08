BEL recruitment: Apply for 88 vacancies for trainee and project engineers

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as invited applications for the post of trainee engineer and project engineer on a temporary basis for its Panchkula Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 27.

BEL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies of Trainee Engineer- I and 33 vacancies of Project Engineer - I.

BEL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for Project Engineer and ₹200 for Trainee Engineer. Candidates belonging to PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

BEL recruitment 2021 How to apply:

Visit the official website of BEL at www.belindia.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the apply link against the notification

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

NOTE: For technical support w.r.t. online submission of application form please contact: E-mail: cbtexamhelpdesk@gmail.com Help desk No:8866678549/ 8866678559.

