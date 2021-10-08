Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / BEL recruitment: Apply for 88 vacancies for trainee and project engineers
employment news

BEL recruitment: Apply for 88 vacancies for trainee and project engineers

BEL recruitment: Apply for the posts of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer, direct link to apply here
BEL recruitment: Apply for the post of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer(HT file)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as invited applications for the post of trainee engineer and project engineer on a temporary basis for its Panchkula Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 27.

BEL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies of Trainee Engineer- I and 33 vacancies of Project Engineer - I.

BEL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 500 for Project Engineer and 200 for Trainee Engineer. Candidates belonging to PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply for the post of trainee engineer and project engineer

BEL recruitment 2021 How to apply:

Visit the official website of BEL at www.belindia.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the apply link against the notification

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

RELATED STORIES

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

NOTE: For technical support w.r.t. online submission of application form please contact: E-mail: cbtexamhelpdesk@gmail.com Help desk No:8866678549/ 8866678559.

candidates can check the detailed notification below

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharat electronics limited vacancy sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IGCAR Admit Card 2021 released for various posts, download link here 

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Apply for 23 Assistant Professor posts 

UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021 released at uprvunl.org, direct link for hall ticket

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: More 148 vacancies added, check notice here
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP