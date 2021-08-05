Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharat Electronics Limited to recruit 511 engineers, check details

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications to fill 308 positions in Trainee Engineer post and 203 positions in Project Engineer post. The application forms are available on the official website of the BEL. The last date for submission of applications is August 15.
"Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navaratna Company and India’s premier professional Electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence, requires the following personnel on contract basis, for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex," the job notification reads.

Project Engineers will be engaged for an initial period of 2 years, which may be extended for another 2 years (upto a maximum of 4 years) based on project requirement and individual performance. Trainee Engineers will be engaged for an initial period of 1 year, which is extendable for another 2 years (upto a maximum of 3 years) based on project requirement and individual performance.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of marks scored in BE and BTech. 75% marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE / B. Tech and 10% marks will be allotted for relevant work experience in the shortlisting for interview.

