BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) has invited online applications for the engagement of apprentices in BHEL, Bhopal on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies, out of which, 80 vacancies are for Electrician, 80 for Fitter, 30 each for Machinist Composite, Computer (COPA/ PASAA), 20 for Welder (Gas & Electric), 20 for Turner, and 5 each for Draughtsman (Mechanic), Electrical Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Machinist (Grinder), Mason, Painter (General), Carpenter, and Plumber.

A candidate should have passed class10th exam from a recognized Board and have an ITI certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized varsity. A candidate must also be a native of Madhya Pradesh state.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

