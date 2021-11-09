Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHEL to recruit for 10 Young Professional positions

BHEL has invited applications to fill 10 positions of young professionals. The deadline for submission of applications till November 30.
Published on Nov 09, 2021
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications till November 30 to fill 10 positions of young professionals. The application forms are available on the official website of BHEL.

The Young Professionals will be recruited in the given areas: Hydrogen Economics, Additive manufacturing, Upstream Solar value chain, Energy storage, Coal to Methanol and Carbon capture.

Candidates, not more than 30 years of age, having Post Graduate Degree or 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management are eligible to apply. Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference, BHEL has mentioned in the job notice. “Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma, should be attained from any of the IIMs or top 50 Management Institutes as per rankings released by MHRD under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with minimum 70% aggregate or CGPA of 7.0 out of 10. (List of top 50 management institutes as per NIRF enclosed),” it has added.

On the payscale, BHEL has informed candidates that the Young Professionals will be paid a consolidated fee of Rs. 80,000/- per month. In addition to the monthly consolidated fee, they shall be eligible for reimbursement of annual premium up to 3500 + GST for mediclaim policy of family (i.e. self and spouse). Further, on successful completion of the assignment, the Young Professionals shall be given a lump sum amount which shall be derived from the duration of the engagement. i.e. the amount shall be equal to 10,000 x no. of months of engagement for successful completion of the assignment.

The application forms of candidates will be shortlisted and then candidates will be called for an interaction by a duly constituted selection board.

