Bihar Civil Court Class III recruitment: Apply for 7692 vacancies form Sept 20

The Bihar Civil Court has invited online applications for recruitment for the Class III/Group-C posts in the sub-ordinate courts of Bihar.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website of Civil Courts, Patna districts.ecourts.gov.in when the application window opens.

The application window will open on September 20, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is October 20, 2022 till 11:59 pm. The link will be disabled after that.

Applications are accepted in online mode only.

“Any candidate applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post.” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies for the posts of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer.

Out of 7692, 3325 vacancies are for the post of Clerk, 1562 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 1132 for the post of Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer and 1673 for the post of Peon/Orderly.

