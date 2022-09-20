Bihar Civil Court recruitment: Applications for 7692 vacancies begin

The Bihar Civil Court has begun online applications for recruitment to Class III/Group-C posts in the sub-ordinate courts of Bihar.

Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website of Civil Courts, Patna districts.ecourts.gov.in

The online application procedure will be concluded on October 20, 2022 by 11:59 pm. Applications are accepted in online mode only.

Candidates applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies for the posts of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer.

3325 vacancies are for the post of Clerk, 1562 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 1132 for the post of Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer and 1673 for the post of Peon/Orderly.

For posts like Clerk, Peon, Court Reader, a Preliminary Test, written test, and interview will be conducted for shortlisting of candidates.

For Stenographer post, a Preliminary Test, written test, steno test and viva voce will be conducted.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website districts.ecourts.gov.in

Click on ‘States’ then ‘Bihar’ and ‘Patna’ –

Click on Recruitment tab

Click on the apply link for Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader posts

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

