Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, download now

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 on August 28, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test will be conducted on September 5, 2021.

Candidates after downloading the admit card should check the details available on it. Incase they find any mistake in the downloaded admit card they should contact the Examination controller BCECE Board Office, IAS Union Bhawan, near Patna Airport from August 28 to August 31, 2021. The office will remain opened from 11 am to 5 pm.

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

• Click on Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.