Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, download now
employment news

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, download now

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the link given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, download now

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 on August 28, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test will be conducted on September 5, 2021.

Candidates after downloading the admit card should check the details available on it. Incase they find any mistake in the downloaded admit card they should contact the Examination controller BCECE Board Office, IAS Union Bhawan, near Patna Airport from August 28 to August 31, 2021. The office will remain opened from 11 am to 5 pm.

Direct link to download here

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

• Click on Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

RELATED STORIES

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bceceb iticat bihar iticat admit card competitive exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India Post Telangana circle recruitment : Apply for 55 posts under sports quota

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant & Dy. Commandant posts

IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 released on idbibank.in, download link here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 480 posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP