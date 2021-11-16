Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 DET date released on csbc.bih.nic.in
employment news

Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 DET date released on csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 DET date has been released. The exam date notice is given below. 
Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 DET date released on csbc.bih.nic.in
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 DET date. The Driver Efficiency Test will be conducted on December 8, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. 

The Driver Efficiency Test admit card will be issued by the Board for all the qualified candidates on November 30, 2021, as per the official notice. Incase any candidate is unable to download the admit card they can reach out to the Board on December 3 and December 4, 2021 to the official address from 10 am to 5 pm to issue duplicate admit card. 

The examination date and time will be issued to the candidates on their respective call letters. Those candidates who have qualified the written exam and physical efficiency test are eligible to appear for the driver efficiency test. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 1722 posts in the organization. The application process was started on November 30, 2019 and ended on December 30, 2019. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CSBC. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

APSC CCE Main 2020 registration begins today on apsc.nic.in, here’s how to apply 

Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment 2021: Apply for 200 SSC Officer posts 

JPSC Combined Civil Services 2021: Registration begins today on jpsc.gov.in 

PBSSD admit cards 2021 for Nov 20, 21 exams soon, here's how to get hall tickets
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP