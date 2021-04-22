Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021: PET exam date released, details here

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test exam date. The PET examination for all qualified candidates will be conducted by the Board on May 7, 2021. The admit card for the same will be released on April 25, 2021, on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET will be conducted at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002. Candidates can download the PET admit card from the official site. In case candidates are not able to download it online they can collect their duplicate admit card from the office of CSBC, Bank Hoarding Road (near Sachivalaya Halt), Patna - 800001 between 10 AM and 5 PM on May 4 and 5, 2021, as per official notice.

Those candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the PET exam. The written examination was conducted on January 3 and the result was announced on April 15, 2021. A total of 8160 candidates are qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1722 posts in the organization. The application process was started on November 30 and ended on December 30, 2019.