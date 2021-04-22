Home / Education / Employment News / Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021: PET exam date released, details here
employment news

Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021: PET exam date released, details here

Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 PET exam date has been released. Candidates can check the date and other details on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021: PET exam date released, details here(HT Photo/Representative use)

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test exam date. The PET examination for all qualified candidates will be conducted by the Board on May 7, 2021. The admit card for the same will be released on April 25, 2021, on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET will be conducted at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002. Candidates can download the PET admit card from the official site. In case candidates are not able to download it online they can collect their duplicate admit card from the office of CSBC, Bank Hoarding Road (near Sachivalaya Halt), Patna - 800001 between 10 AM and 5 PM on May 4 and 5, 2021, as per official notice.

Those candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the PET exam. The written examination was conducted on January 3 and the result was announced on April 15, 2021. A total of 8160 candidates are qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Southern Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 posts

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for Chief Data Officer & other posts

UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Registration date for 15198 posts extended

BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

This recruitment drive will fill up 1722 posts in the organization. The application process was started on November 30 and ended on December 30, 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police constable bihar police constable recruitment csbc admit card csbc bihar police constable exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP