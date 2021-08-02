BOAT recruitment 2021: Apply for deputy director, UDC, LDC and other posts
The Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Kanpur has invited applications for various posts on Direct recruitment basis. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 30. Interested candidates can check notification the official website at http://boatnr.org/ and apply online
BOAT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Group A vacancies
Deputy Director-1; Assistant Director-3
Group C vacancies
Assistant-1; Junior Stenographer-1; Upper Division Clerk-1; Lower Division Clerk-1; Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)-2.
BOAT recruitment 2021: Application fee
The application fee for the Group A post is Rs1000 and the application fee for the Group c post is ₹500.
For Persons with Disabilities and candidates from the /SC/ST catagory are exempted from payment of application fee.
The applicants shall be required to pay the following application fee in form of Demand Draft in favour of “DIRECTOR BOARD OF APPRENTICESHIP TRG.(N.R.) KANPUR” payable at Kanpur.
BOAT recruitment 2021: Age limit
The age limit for the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director is 45 years.
The age limit for the post of Assistant is 35 years.
The age limit for the Junior Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk is 30 years.
The age limit for the Upper Division Clerk is 32 years and for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is 25 years.
BOAT recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website: www.boatnr.org.
On the homepage click on the recruitment tab
Click on the register now and sign up
Go on the login page
Enter email id and password
Fill the application form and upload all the relevant documents
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Note: For any query, candidates can contact the following number phone Nos.: 0512-2580300 & 0512-2581504 Between 10am to 5:30pm on working days.