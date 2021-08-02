Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BOAT recruitment 2021: Apply for deputy director, UDC, LDC and other posts

BOAT recruitment 2021: Applications are invited for various posts of deputy director and assistant director and other posts
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:28 PM IST
BOAT recruitment 2021: Applications are invited for various posts of Deputy Director and Assistant Director and other post

The Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Kanpur has invited applications for various posts on Direct recruitment basis. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 30. Interested candidates can check notification the official website at http://boatnr.org/ and apply online

BOAT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Group A vacancies

Deputy Director-1; Assistant Director-3

Group C vacancies

Assistant-1; Junior Stenographer-1; Upper Division Clerk-1; Lower Division Clerk-1; Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)-2.

BOAT recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for the Group A post is Rs1000 and the application fee for the Group c post is 500.

For Persons with Disabilities and candidates from the /SC/ST catagory are exempted from payment of application fee.

The applicants shall be required to pay the following application fee in form of Demand Draft in favour of “DIRECTOR BOARD OF APPRENTICESHIP TRG.(N.R.) KANPUR” payable at Kanpur.

BOAT recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit for the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director is 45 years.

The age limit for the post of Assistant is 35 years.

The age limit for the Junior Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk is 30 years.

The age limit for the Upper Division Clerk is 32 years and for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is 25 years.

BOAT recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website: www.boatnr.org.

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Click on the register now and sign up

Go on the login page

Enter email id and password

Fill the application form and upload all the relevant documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: For any query, candidates can contact the following number phone Nos.: 0512-2580300 & 0512-2581504 Between 10am to 5:30pm on working days.

