BoB Recruitment 2022: Application ends today for 15 CA Specialist Officer posts

BoB Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda will close the application window for the recruitment for the post of Chartered Accountant (CA) specialist officer on a regular basis on July 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website bankofbaroda.in till today

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

4- Senior Manager-Business Finance

4- Chief Manager- Business Finance

2- Senior Manager- Internal Controls

3- Chief Manager- Internal Controls

1- Senior Manager- Financial Accounting and,

1- Chief Manager- Financial Accounting.

GEN/OBC/EWS category applicants have to pay a fee of Rs.600 and SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women applicants have to pay a fee of Rs.100.

Selection of candidates will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview.

For age limit, eligibility criteria, roles and responsibilities and required educational qualifications, click here.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in

Click on the careers tab

Click on “Current Openings”

Click on “Recruitment of Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers On Regular Basis”

Register and login to the portal

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link, apply here.