BOB Recruitment 2022: Application window closes on July 7 for IT professional po

Bank of Baroda (BoB) will conclude the application process on Thursday, July 7, 2022 for various posts of IT Professionals for IT-ACoE on contract basis. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of BoB at bankofbaroda.in.

The application process started on June 17, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies. 2 vacancies are for the post of Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist, 6 are for Asst. Vice President - Data Scientist, 2 are for Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer, and 4 are for Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer post.

Nature of engagement will be contractual engagement for a period of 5 years, with periodic performance review, extendable at the option of the bank.

The candidate applying shall ensure that they maintain a healthy Credit history and shall have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.

The application fee is Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates.

The fee is Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women.

Fee will be accepted in online mode only.

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

For required educational qualifications and eligibility criteria, click here.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website of the bank www.bankofbaroda.in

Click on “Current Opportunities” under career tab

Click on apply now for Recruitment of IT Professionals for IT-ACoE on Contract Basis

Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and save for future reference

Direct link to apply, click here.