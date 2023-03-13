BOI recruitment 2023:Tomorrow last date to apply for Acquisition Officers posts

Bank of India will end the applications for 500 vacancies of Acquisition Officers posts on March 13. Candidates can submit their applications from the official website at bankofbaroda.in.

BOB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies of Acquisition Officers.

BOB recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between 21 to 28 years.

BOB recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process may include an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for further selection. Candidates who pass the online test will next participate in a group discussion and/or an interview.

BOB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE.

BOB recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹600 for GEN/ OBC /EWS. For SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women, the applictaion fee is ₹100.

