Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BOI recruitment 2023:Tomorrow last date to apply for Acquisition Officers posts

BOI recruitment 2023:Tomorrow last date to apply for Acquisition Officers posts

employment news
Published on Mar 13, 2023 04:55 PM IST

The applictaion process to fill 500 vacancies of Acquisition Officers in the Bank of India will end tomorrow, March 14.

BOI recruitment 2023:Tomorrow last date to apply for Acquisition Officers posts (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Bank of India will end the applications for 500 vacancies of Acquisition Officers posts on March 13. Candidates can submit their applications from the official website at bankofbaroda.in.

BOB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies of Acquisition Officers.

BOB recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between 21 to 28 years.

BOB recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process may include an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for further selection. Candidates who pass the online test will next participate in a group discussion and/or an interview.

BOB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE.

BOB recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 600 for GEN/ OBC /EWS. For SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women, the applictaion fee is 100.

Here's the direct link to apply

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bank of india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP