Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BOM recruitment 2022:Registration process begins for for 551 AGM and other posts

BOM recruitment 2022:Registration process begins for for 551 AGM and other posts

employment news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 05:56 PM IST

BOM has commenced the application process for AGM, Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and other posts.

BOM recruitment 2022: Registration process begins for for 551 AGM and other post
ByHT Education Desk

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has begin the application process for AGM, Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and other posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is December 23. Interested candidates can apply online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 551 vacancies.

The application fee for candidates in the UR/EWS/OBC category is 1180, while the price for candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD category is 118.

Direct link to apply

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bankofmaharashtra.in

On the homepage, click on the careers tab

Next click on the recruitment process then on current opening

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bank of maharashtra vacancies jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP