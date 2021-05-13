Bombay HC Recruitment: Apply for 17 Sr System Officer, 23 System Officer posts

The Bombay High Court (BHC) has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Senior System Officers and System Officers on contract basis for the District and Taluka Courts in the State of Maharashtra.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BHC.

The last date to submit the online application form is May 27 till 5:30pm.

This 12-month contract may be extended further based on candidate’s performance and requirement of the high court.

There are a total of 40 vacancies out of which 17 are for the post of Senior System Officers and 23 Posts of System Officers.

Consolidated monthly remuneration:

Senior System Officer: Rs.46,000

System officer: ₹40,000

Age Limit: 40 years of age, as on the date of publication of Advertisement, i.e, May 7.

Interested Candidates can apply after checking the educational qualification and selection process on the official website of BHC at https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in/index.php