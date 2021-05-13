Home / Education / Employment News / Bombay HC Recruitment: Apply for 17 Sr System Officer, 23 System Officer posts
Bombay HC Recruitment: Apply for 17 Sr System Officer, 23 System Officer posts

The Bombay High Court (BHC) has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Senior System Officers and System Officers on contract basis for the District and Taluka Courts in the State of Maharashtra.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021
Consolidated monthly remuneration:

Senior System Officer: Rs.46,000

System officer: 40,000

Age Limit: 40 years of age, as on the date of publication of Advertisement, i.e, May 7.

Interested Candidates can apply after checking the educational qualification and selection process on the official website of BHC at https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in/index.php

