Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited applications for Junior Executive and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BPCL at bharatpetroleum.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation.

BPCL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 250 Junior Executive and other posts at bharatpetroleum.in, link here

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The last date to apply is May 17, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Junior Executive: 210 posts

2. Secretary BPCL: 8 posts

3. Associate Executive: 32 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools like Application Screening (on basis of number of years of relevant work-experience, educational qualification, etc.), Written/Computer Based Test, Case Based Discussion, Group Task, Personal Interview etc. The selection process adopted will depend on the number of applications received for a particular profile.

Application Fee

UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of ₹1180/- + payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of ₹1000/- + GST@18% i.e. ₹180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable). SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates can make fee payment through Debit / Credit card/UPI/Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPCL.

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