BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Last date today to apply for 723 posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for BPSC 67th CCE 2021 on November 19, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 723 posts in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online edit option for candidates have been extended till November 29, 2021. Candidates who want to edit the application form they have submitted can make changes till the last date mentioned above. However, to apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar 67th CCE 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam will be held in successive phases—preliminary, main and interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay ₹600 as application fees, ₹150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state, ₹150/- for disabled. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card.