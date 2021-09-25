Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC 67th Exam 2021: Notification released, registration to begin on Sept 30
employment news

BPSC 67th Exam 2021: Notification released, registration to begin on Sept 30

BPSC 67th Exam 2021 notification has been released. The registration process will begin on September 30, 2021. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 10:48 AM IST
BPSC 67th Exam 2021: Notification released, registration to begin on Sept 30(Screengrab )

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 67th Exam 2021 notification on September 24. The registration process will begin on September 30, 2021 and will end on November 5, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the 67th combined competitive examination can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Candidates can edit the application form and make changes in till till November 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 555 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and ither details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree from a recognized university or institute. The minimum and maximum age to apply varies for different posts and candidates as per their category.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of prelims exam followed by main exam and interview. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be called for main examination and interview. The dates for all these exams will be released in due course of time. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 600 as application fees, 150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state, 150/- for disabled. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card. 

