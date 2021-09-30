Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 registration begins today, direct link to apply here

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 registration begins today, September 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 on September 30, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the 67th combined competitive examination can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

The last date to apply for the examination is till November 5, 2021. Candidates can edit the application form and make changes in till November 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 555 posts in the organization. Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the exam.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: How to apply 

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay  600 as application fees,  150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state,  150/- for disabled. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card. 

 

