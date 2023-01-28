Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC 68th prelims admit card releasing today, Know how to download

BPSC 68th prelims admit card releasing today, Know how to download

employment news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 02:00 PM IST

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing on January 28, 2023.

BPSC 68th prelims admit card releasing today at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on January 28, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the BPSC 68th prelims admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm. The prelims exam will be conducted at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar States.

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the BPSC 68th prelims admit card.

BPSC 68th prelims exam: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the BPSC 68th prelims admit card link.

Key in your login details and submit.

Check and download the admit card for future reference.

The combined (Preliminary)competitive exam will be of the objective type. The exam will last for two hours. The question paper will carry 150 marks. Candidates will be selected for the main examination based on their performance in the preliminary examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP