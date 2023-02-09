BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2023: Imp guidelines for appearing candidates released

Bihar Public Service Commission has released important guidelines for candidates appearing for BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the written preliminary examination can check the guidelines on the official notice available at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The admit card has been released by the Commission and is available on the website. The guidelines released by BPSC for appearing candidates are given below.

All the candidates will have to carry the original photo identity proof filled in the application form to the exam hall. Candidates will have to enter the exam venue before 11 am. The Commission will not let any candidate enter the exam centre after the mentioned time. The examination will have objective type questions and there will be negative marking for each wrong answer. ¼ th mark will be deduced for each wrong answer. Marker, white fluid, blade or eraser cannot be carried inside the examination hall to use it on OMR sheet. Any electronic material like mobile phone, Bluetooth, wifi gadget, electronic pen, paper, smart watch etc are prohibited in examination centre.

