BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration for 475 posts begins on November 27, notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 on November 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply is till December 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 475 posts in the organization, as per the official notice.

Those candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was issued on 17, 2023. On October 28, the commission released the final answer key. The prelims result was announced on November 11, 2023.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link.

Enter the login details and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general category candidates and other candidates is ₹750/-. For SC/ST candidates, female candidates of Bihar, the application fee is ₹200/-. For handicapped candidates, the application fee is ₹200/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.