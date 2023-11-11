BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission on (Date) announced results of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, download the PDF and check it. BPSC 69th Integrated CCE results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links here

All those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination.

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE results: How to check

These are the steps to check results

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Open the link to check prelims results.

If required, your credentials and login.

Download the PDF and check your result.

The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was issued on 17, 2023. On October 28, the commission released the final answer key.

Marksheets of the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be available on the official website of BPSC soon.

BPSC 69th CCE will fill a total of 475 vacancies in various Bihar government departments.