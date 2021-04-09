Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 138 posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, details here
BPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Audit Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check details below.
Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Audit officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process will begin on April 17 and will end on May 15, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 138 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have bachelor’s degree from recognised university in one of the subjects in Commerce, Economics, Statistics and Mathematics OR should have a degree in MBA (Finance), CA or ICAI. The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 21 years of age and maximum 37 years of age for male candidates and 40 years of age for female candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test (preliminary and main) and interview. The preliminary written test will be for 2 hours the 150 marks questions will be asked. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main examination. The main examination will have three subjects. Interview will comprise of 120 marks.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 600 as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ ST and other backward class will have to pay 150/- as application fees. The payment should be made online through debit card/ credit card/ net banking.

