BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today, direct link here

BPSC will close down the registration process for AAO posts. Eligible candidates can check the steps to apply given below and apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC will close down the registration process for Assistant Audit Officer posts on May 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 138 posts in the organization.

The Assistant Audit Officer (Bihar Audit Services) will be filled in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in one of the subjects in Commerce, Economics, Statistics, and Mathematics OR should have a degree in MBA (Finance), CA, or ICAI.

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

• Click on apply online link available on the official site.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Fill in the required fields and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay 600 as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ ST and other backward classes will have to pay 150/- as application fees.

