BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 released for 935 vacancies at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, registrations begin from August 27

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the recruitment of 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer under the Education Department. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC AEDO Notification 2025; Registrations for 935 AEDO vacancies will begin from August 27, 2025. Check details here. (Representative image/HT file)

As per the notifications, the online registration will begin from August 27, 2025, and the last date of online applications is September 26, 2025.

Eligibility criteria:

Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the following eligibility requirements:

Educational Qualification: Graduation or Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Age limit as on August 1, 2025: Should be minimum 21 years and maximum 37 years (unreserved male). For Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class (male and female) and unreserved female, the maximum age is 40 years. For Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (male and female) candidates, the maximum age is 42 years.

Pay scale:

An initial pay level-5, basic pay-29200/- and changeable in light of pay revision done by the state government from time to time, the notification stated.

Selection process:

The selection process includes a written examination that will be objective type. This will be followed by document verification.

The written exam will include three papers, each consisting a total of 100 marks, and a duration of two hours.

Shortlisted candidates will need to proceed for document verification, wherein they have to submit original copies of all necessary certificates as claimed in their online application.

The commission will then prepare a final merit list on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination.

Application fee:

An application fee of ₹100 is to be paid by each candidate. In case, candidates do not add Aadhaar Card for their identity details, they will need to pay ₹200 for biometric charges.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the AEDO posts:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to apply for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer, when active. Complete the one time registration (OTR) process. Login to your account with the registered details. Fill in the the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Verify all details and submit the application. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.