BPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2025: Preliminary exam to be conducted on September 10, check details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has released the examination date for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officer. As per the latest notice issued by the commission, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2025, across 11 districts of Bihar. BPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2025: The preliminary exam will be conducted on September 10, 2025, in a single shift.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift - from 12 noon to 2:15 PM, wherein candidates will take the General Knowledge paper. The exam will be of objective type.

Notably, to be eligible for the recruitment examination, candidates needed to possess a graduation degree from a recognized university. In other words, it is mandatory for a candidate to be a graduate degree holder.

Also read: TGBIE Telangana board extends inter 1st year admission deadline to August 31

Furthermore, the age limit of candidates as on August 1, 2025, should be minimum 21 years and maximum 37 years for unreserved category male candidates, 40 years for backward classes (both male & female) and unreserved category female candidates, and 42 years for SC/ST candidates (both male and female). The retirement age is set for 60 years.

As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, a preliminary exam will be held. Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will need to apply to appear for the main examination.

Also read: IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to download here

The commission stated that if any discrepancies are found in the information provided by a candidate in the application forms of preliminary and main examination, he/she may be debarred from appearing in the main examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.