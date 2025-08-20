IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to download here

The Indian Air Force has released the IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test can download their hall tickets from the official website at afcat.cdac.in. The IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 is out. The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates will need to login using their registered Email and Password to download their hall tickets.

The IAF has advised candidates to verify the details such as name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature. Candidates must also read the complete instructions printed on the admit card.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with other mandatory documents.

Notably, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 23 to August 25, 2025.

The exam will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam duration is for 2 hours and there will be 100 questions. The maximum marks is 300.

Additionally, the Online examination will consist of objective type questions and the medium of the exam will be in English only.

Once the pre-exam verification process has commenced, no candidates will be permitted to enter the exam centre under any circumstance. The pre-exam verification process will begin from 08:00 hrs for shift-I and 13:00 hrs for shift-II.

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their AFCAT Admit Cards by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download your hall ticket.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IAF AFCAT.