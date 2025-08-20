TGBIE Telangana board extends inter 1st year admission deadline to August 31

Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
TGBIE inter 1st year admissions: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has extended the 1st year Intermediate course admission deadline to August 31, 2025. 

TGBIE inter 1st year admissions: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for admissions into 1st year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2025-26 till August 31, 2025. The board has made it clear that no further extension will be granted after this date.

TGBIE inter 1st year admissions: The board has made it clear that no further extension will be granted after this date.(File)
In its official notification, TGBIE has instructed the principals of all Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, Co-operative, Telangana Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model, KGBV, TGMRJC, BC Welfare, Incentive Junior Colleges, and Composite Degree Colleges offering the two-year Intermediate programme to complete the admission process within the revised timeline.

The board has also appealed to students and parents to ensure admissions are taken only in affiliated junior colleges. The list of approved institutions can be accessed through the official TGBIE websites:

acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

According to TGBIE, this extension has been provided to make sure that no eligible student misses the opportunity to pursue higher education.

