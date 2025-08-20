Tamil Nadu HSE +2 supplementary revaluation & recounting results 2025 today

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) will release the recounting and revaluation results of the second-year June-July supplementary examinations 2025 on Wednesday, August 20. Tamil Nadu HSE +2 supplementary revaluation & recounting results 2025: Candidates can check their updated marks on dge.tn.gov.in. Only those whose marks changed can download revised statements. Original certificate dates will be announced later.(Santosh Kumar)

The list of candidates whose marks have changed after applying for re-totalling and revaluation of the higher secondary second-year June/July 2025 exams will be published on the official website — dge.tn.gov.in — on Wednesday afternoon. It has been clarified that there will be no change in marks for candidates whose names are not included in this list.

Only those candidates whose marks have changed can download their revised statement of marks by entering their registration number and date of birth on the website.

The DGE TN also stated that the date for issuing original certificates to candidates who appeared for the second year of the higher secondary general examination will be announced later.

Candidates can check their results on the official DGE TN website at dge.tn.gov.in

How to Check TNDGE HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation & Recounting Results 2025:

Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the link “TDGE - HSE II YEAR - JUNE/JULY 2025 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATION - Revaluation / Retotal - Result” on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Click on submit to view the result.

Check your result and download the marksheet.

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the DGE Tamil Nadu announced the HSE or +2 supplementary exam results in July, while the regular HSE +2 results were declared in May 2025. The overall pass percentage in the TNDGE HSE +2 examination stood at 95.03%.